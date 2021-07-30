Versus Game CEO John Vitti joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to share the new app, new rules and new excitement around online gaming. Hear as John fills us in on opportunities starting with the Olympics for the first time and going far beyond with games and bets from sports, to music to everyday things that users and fans can enjoy. Listen as John talks about laws and changes in policy that make it all possible and the big opportunities for gamers and business to be a part of it all in the coming years!
For more information and to get in on all the action go to www.versusgame.com
And for the app check outhttps://apps.apple.com/us/app/versusgame/id1536931360
Are John Vitti and “Versus Game” Paving the Way for Online Wagers for the Olympics and Beyond?…You Bet.
