Annemarie Roe and BaAM on Making Dreams Come True in Dyersville for MLB “Field of Dreams”

BaAM Productions President Annemarie Roe joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio to share the behind the scenes backstory of the concept and creation of the recent MLB “Field of Dreams” game. Hear as Annemarie shares the process of the project and excitement for what was the most challenging, rewarding and potentially enduring event to date for BaAM.



“I can see the traditions starting with this game…it will become a celebration for families” – Annemarie Roe

BaAm Productions President Annemarie Roe



Listen as Annemarie shares the unique situation in Dyersville, support and impact within the community and satisfaction of creating what may be one of the most memorable moments in sports, seen by nearly 8,000 on site and millions nationally.

Chicago White Sox on the movie site mound… press conference with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred and Kevin Costner and “Field of Dreams” game action



BaAM is the team that has created signature sports experiences for the Pan Am Games, the Super Bowl and NHL Winter Classic, including games at both Soldier Field and Wrigley Field. For more information on events, activations, the team and more check out https://www.baamproductions.com