Andy Kuntz is taking treats to the track in Texas with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335

The man behind a favorite treat in fourteen states, Andy Kuntz joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Andy shares excitement for this year’s NASCAR season and the anticipation for the upcoming Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 at Texas Motor Speedway. Listen as Andy fills us in on the behind the scenes story of how it all happened and his family and company’s connections to racing and NASCAR. Andy talks about the great fit with Kaulig Racing and being a part of this year’s amazing season with championship driver A.J. Allmendinger. Hear as Andy gives us all the details on the race at Texas, ways fans can enjoy frozen treats at the track and how it is a great tribute to all the teams making it happen at Andy’s Frozen Custard locations around the country for 35 years. For more information on where to get Andy’s near you, cool treats like the “AJ Almondinger” and more go to https://www.eatandys.com/

