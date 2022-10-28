Meal for Barrio Queen Dia de los Muertos celebration menu

Marketing and Creative Director for Barrio Queen, Andrew Patti joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Andrew shares the vision and flavors of these beloved restaurants in Arizona. Just a road trip away, Barrio Queen has seven locations in the valley that is the seasonal home for Chicago’s baseball teams, national events like The Super Bowl and the upcoming NASCAR Championship Weekend. Listen as Andrew shares excitement for the collaborations with El Bandido Yankee as the Tequila that is “So Smooth it’s Criminal” comes to the state in a big way. Andrew fills us in on the importance of combining community support with cuisine as Barrio Queen raises funds and awareness through food and drink for Dia de los Muertos. For more information on menus, events and more check out www.BarrioQueen.com