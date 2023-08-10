Andre Castro NASCAR Xfinity Chevrolet for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports

NASCAR Xfinity driver of the #34 Chevrolet for Jesse Iwuji Motorsports joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Andre shares his journey and life in and around racing. From a Chicago Street Race debut with his own University of Chicago on board, to opportunities with Jesse Iwuji and NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith. Listen as Andre shares his love for racing growing up and the unique path to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with family, friends and support from organizations like Wings & Wheels helping him showcase his speed and talent. See Andre next at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and for events, info, tickets and more check out www.IMS.org

