Ami McReynolds and Feeding America are making more connections in more communities through food

Chief Equity Officer of Feeding America Ami McReynolds joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio during Black History Month. Hear as Ami shares the important work of her office and the efforts to help people of all backgrounds in the fight against food insecurity. Listen as Ami discusses inspirational leaders in communities making a difference in food and diversity. Ami talks about the positive impact of the Feeding America podcast “Elevating Voices, Ending Hunger” heading into season 2 soon. For more information on Ami and the important work of Feeding America in Chicago and nationwide, be sure to go to www.feedingamerica.org.
Dane Neal