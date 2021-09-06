America’s Greatest, Adeline Gray shares silver medal success and being her best from classroom to career

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

The most decorated female wrestler in U.S History, Adeline Gray joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Adeline talks about creating her own path in wrestling, becoming a role model along the way and helping to inspire more girls to choose to enter the sport. Listen as Adeline shares the excitement and satisfaction of bringing home an Olympic Silver Medal from the recent Tokyo games. Adeline talks about balancing sports at the highest level along with education and the ways DeVry has helped her and other Olympians achieve their goals. For more information on all things Adeline Gray, be sure to check out https://adelinegray.mli.st/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Blackhawks

More Blackhawks

Northwestern

More Northwestern

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular

SportsClick

More SportsClick
More Home Page Top Stories