America’s crew chief Larry McReynolds gets ‘race ready’ to call the CLASH at the Coliseum

All time great crew chief and NASCAR of FOX host Larry McReynolds joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Larry shares anticipation and potential anxiety for teams and drivers going into the race. Listen as Larry fills us in on the ways that Los Angeles has embraced this event and how race fans all over the world will be watching the action at the LA Coliseum on Sunday. Larry talks about the huge opportunity here with this race and the ways it can help to grow the sport with fans, new markets and sponsors. See Larry Mac on FOX during the Busch Light CLASH at the Coliseum and STAY TUNED to WGN Radio as El Bandido Yankee takes “Tequila to the Track” www.ElBandidoYankee.com
Dane Neal