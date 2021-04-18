All Time IndyCar Great Scott Dixon on Season Start and Grow Up Great with PNC Bank’s Scott Swanson!

6 time reigning IndyCar series champion and driver of the PNC Bank #9 car for Chip Ganassi racing joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Scott talks about excitement for the season kick off in Alabama and the pressures and pride of closing in on racing immortality as one of the sports greatest drivers. Listen as Scott talk about the importance of team Ganassi and partners like PNC Bank and the ways they are working together with the “Grow Up Great” program by helping children in local schools be their best through educational collaboration, reading programs and more.

In the second segment Dane is joined by PNC Bank Regional President for Illinois, Scott Swanson. Scott shares the Grow Up Great program, how it works and impact in schools with incredible partners and ambassadors like Ganassi racing and Scott Dixon. Hear about the philosophy of leading by example in the business community and ways that PNC team members, employees and customers participate and benefit from programs and outreach efforts like Grow up Great and others.

For more information on Scott Dixon and the number 9 PNC Bank team with Chip Ganassi racing go to http://www.chipganassiracing.com/

And to learn more about the Grow Up Great Program and all the things going on with PNC Bank check out:

https://www.pnc.com/en/about-pnc/corporate-responsibility/grow-up-great.html

