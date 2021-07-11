All Roads Lead to Windy City SmokeOut with Amy Mills and 17th Street BBQ

(NEXSTAR) – Richard Branson became the first billionaire businessman to fly to space, at least as far as the U.S. and its definition of “space” is concerned.

Branson’s successfully rocketed to an altitude of approximately 282,000 feet, or over 53 miles, on a Virgin Galactic space plane following Sunday morning’s launch from Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. But some — including Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin spaceflight company — claim that space starts at 62 miles up.