All Roads Lead to Windy City SmokeOut with Amy Mills and 17th Street BBQ

BBQ Star and driving force of 17th St. BBQ Amy Mills joins Dane Neal LIVE at Windy City SmokeOut. Hear as Amy talk about her love for the festival fans and getting back to being together after the pandemic. Listen as Amy shares memories and gratitude for support of her late father and legendary Mike Mills. Amy fills us in on pulled pork nachos and ways to stay connected, enjoy and get great 17th St. BBQ at the restaurant, online and at grocery locations all around. See Amy at 17th St. On Food Network, Cooking Channel and visit online at https://17bbq.com/
Dane Neal