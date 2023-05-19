GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 12: Alexis DeJoria (#7 Bandero Tequila/ROKIT Toyota GR Suprs Funny Car) makes a pass during eliminations for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 12, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL.(Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NHRA Funny Car star and Italian American Sports Hall of Famer, Alexis DeJoria joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Alexis shares excitement to be back in Chicago and on track to make even more history as the first female driver to ever make 200 professional starts. Listen as Alexis fills us in on her best start to a season so far putting her 2nd in points going into Route 66. Alexis shares her fun with festive sponsors and long time Tequila street cred as she races with Bandero during the 2023 season. For more information and to keep up with all things Alexis go to https://alexisdejoria.com/