NHRA Funny Car star and Italian American Sports Hall of Famer, Alexis DeJoria joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Alexis shares excitement to be back in Chicago and on track to make even more history as the first female driver to ever make 200 professional starts. Listen as Alexis fills us in on her best start to a season so far putting her 2nd in points going into Route 66. Alexis shares her fun with festive sponsors and long time Tequila street cred as she races with Bandero during the 2023 season. For more information and to keep up with all things Alexis go to https://alexisdejoria.com/
Dane Neal