Alex Palou is BACK at his Favorite Track…Road America!

IndyCar star and driver of the #10 NTT Data Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, Alex Palou joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Alex shares success in the season so far and excitement for his favorite track Road America this weekend. Listen as Alex talks about the magic of Road America and the fan support as well as the way the “Rev Group Grand Prix” will be supporting first responders and front line worker’s again this year with free admission for the race weekend. For more information and to get tickets to see all the action at the National Park of SPEED go to https://www.roadamerica.com/ntt-indycar-series-rev-group-grand-prix-presented-amr
