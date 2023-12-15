Nick Akrap of Tailgreeter.com and Alan Gooch CEO of The Cure Bowl before the game

Cure Bowl CEO Alan Gooch joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Alan fills us in on the game happening in Orlando and the important mission behind it all to help fund research to find a cure for cancer. Miami of Ohio and Appalachian State take the field and fans will enjoy all the action with pregame tailgate with Tailgreeter. For more information on game times, teams and tickets go to https://www.curebowl.com/

