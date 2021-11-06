AJ Allmendinger on having fun heading into Championship Race and making the whole Xfinity series season a lot more fun along the way

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

AJ Allmendinger (Dane Neal / WGN Radio)

AJ Allmendinger joins Dane Neal before the Xfinity Championship race in Phoenix. Hear as AJ shares his personal priorities to be in the moment and enjoy life and racing this year. AJ fills us in on the great fit with Kaulig racing and his commitment to contribute in multiple way to make this young team its best on the quest to hunt down trophies and hopefully an Xfinity series Championship this year.

