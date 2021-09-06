AJ Allmendinger and Andy Kuntz share partnerships, passion for racing and the road to the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335!

NASCAR Driver A.J. Allmendinger and Andy Kuntz CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard join Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as AJ talks about the team at Kaulig Racing and the success so far just six years in. Hear as AJ shares the importance of sponsors and the great fit with Andy’s as a “Family” and also fans of the sport. Andy fills us in on the excitement for the Andy’s Custard 335 coming up in Texas and the great ways that racing is bringing more fun and fans to the Andy’s locations in 14 states. Hear AJ share his great season on track so far and how everyone is looking forward to the upcoming playoffs. Dane shares his longtime support for Andy’s, having been the first to hilight the pumpkin concrete in the Chicago Market and AJ, Andy and Dane contemplate the possibilities of the “Almondinger” which is NOW available at All Andy’s Frozen Custard locations! For more information go to https://www.eatandys.com/ and to keep up with AJ on his way to a championship, check out https://www.kauligracing.com/
Dane Neal