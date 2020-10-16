Acclaimed chef & Chicago classics collide via Virtue and Al’s Italian Beef!

The one and only Chris Pacelli of the always awesome Al’s Italian Beef and James Beard Award winning Chef of Virtue Restaurant join Dane Neal to share the cool collaboration going on. Hear as Chris talks about the tradition on Taylor Street and the way they worked together to make the iconic Al’s Beef and (Chicken) Andouille Combo and appreciation for how RESY brought it together. Listen as Chef Erick Williams shares his love for Fast Food, Al’s Beef and the process of taking the Combo to a fun and different place for the pop up! Chef Willams fills us in on the inspiration for the 8 city takeout takeover and how the pairings of fine dining Chefs with local classics is happening across America!

For more information and to get in on all the action for the Classix Remix check out https://blog.resy.com/the-classics/?gclsrc=aw.ds