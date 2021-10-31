Aarti Sequeira shares her Chicago side and “Halloween Wars” as we head into the frightening finale’

Food Network star Aarti Sequeira joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to talk about this year’s hit show Halloween Wars. Hear as Aarti talk about her co-stars, judges Eddie Jackson and Shinmin Li and scary excitement built in by top paranormal personality Zak Bagans. Aarti talks about strange happenings on set and the incredible competition with the teams trying to take the title of Halloween Wars Champions. Aarti and her husband have deep connections and love for Chicago as Northwestern grads and fans of our fantastic food scene. For more information on all things Aarti check out https://aartisequeira.com/ and for times and episodes of Halloween wars including the exciting final show go to www.FoodNetwork.com
