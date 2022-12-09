Helio Castroneves of Brazil celebrates after winning the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

One of racings biggest stars and even bigger personalities, Helio Castroneves joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Helio previews the excitement around the new groundbreaking documentary series that will bring fans behind the scenes with IndyCar and all the action leading up to the 2023 Indianapolis 500. Listen as Helio shares things not to miss with the personalities and personal lives of all the people that make the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” so great. Stay tuned to the CW Network and IndyCar for more details and be sure to listen to the 107th running of the Indy 500 right here on its original radio voice WGN Radio.