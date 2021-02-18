New law proposed to hold corporations accountable for supporting minority businesses

Hear the conversation with Brian Ortiz, President of Trinidad LLC, a full service general contractor focused primarily on corporate clients. Vince and Brian talk about Trinidad’s history, legacy and mission and how this minority business has survived and continues to survive before and during the pandemic.

Brian Ortiz- Trinidad LLC

Then join ChicagoMSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams in a conversation with Illinois State Representative William Davis (D) who is one of the forces behind requiring corporations to report their annual spend with Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American owned businesses.

IL State Representative Will Davis