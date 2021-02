In this first episode of the #BuyDiverse podcast, ChicagoMSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams welcomes and gets to know one of our committed partners, Avantor. Join in on the conversation as Wade Colclough, Director of Supplier Diversity and Small Business Empowerment gives a small peek into supplier diversity from the perspective of Avantor, a global manufacturer and distributor of solutions in life sciences and advanced technology.

