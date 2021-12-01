Eric Hardy of w3r consulting and Dr. Ken L. Harris of the National Business League join #BuyDiverse

President and CEO of w3r Consulting and Dr. Ken L. Harris, CEO of The National Business League join Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams on WGN radio’s #BuyDiverse podcast. Hear as Vince talks with Eric and Dr. Ken about the importance of conversations in and around diversity in business, especially in these times coming out of the pandemic. Hear as Eric and Dr. Ken share great work of leadership groups in Michigan and the statistics nationwide on capabilities, commitments and tools needed for diverse businesses to reach goals and achieve the great possible potentials in 2022. Vince shares Chicago MSDC events and opportunities coming up in the spring and for more information on these and other things with the council check out https://www.chicagomsdc.org/ . To connect with Eric Hardy and his amazing team of consultants go to https://w3r.com/ and to get involved in the efforts of the highly acclaimed and accomplished Dr. Ken L. Harris be sure to visit https://nationalbusinessleague.org/
