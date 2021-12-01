Eric Hardy of w3r consulting and Dr. Ken L. Harris of the National Business League join #BuyDiverse

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Canadian energy company called it quits Wednesday on a controversial natural gas pipeline and marine export terminal on the southern Oregon coast after failing to obtain all necessary state permits.

Opponents of the Jordan Cove project, which would have created the first liquefied natural gas export terminal on the West Coast in the lower 48 states, rejoiced at the news. The marine export terminal would have been located at Coos Bay, with a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline crossing southern Oregon.