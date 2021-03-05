Celebrating Women’s History Month and everything you need to know about SBA 504 loans.

For Women’s History Month, ChicagoMSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams honors Bonnie Smith, Founder and CEO of Studio B. As the founder of this powerful certified minority-owned business, Vince speaks with Bonnie, a marketing and media expert, to talk about her journey into entrepreneurship to the successful business she has today.

Bonnie Smith

Also…old buddies, Manuel “Manny” Flores and Vince Williams always have a lot to talk about, but on this podcast episode, they talk about SomerCor where Manny is President and CEO. Former Alderman of the 1st Ward in the City of Chicago, Manny shares information and his insights on SBA 504 loans and why they are important, today more than ever.

Manny Flores