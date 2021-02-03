BuyDiverse Podcast is powered by The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council. CMSDC connects Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American-owned businesses with corporations and government municipalities that seek to diversify their services and intentionally support them. This podcast will help corporations reach their diversity, equity, and inclusion spend, while also helping minority businesses sustain, scale and develop to their full potential. More info at BuyDiverse.net.

