BuyDiverse with Walgreens SVP and Global Chief Diversity Officer, Carlos Cubia

In this episode of #BuyDiverse, Chicago MSDC President and CEO, J. Vincent Williams is joined by Carlos Cubia, SVP and Global Chief Diversity Officer of Walgreens. Hear as Carlos shares Walgreens’ commitment to diversity and internal programs in place to encourage and reward supplier support and diversity. Listen as Carlos and Vince talk about common connections and support for small business education and the preparation to be “corporate ready” to become valued members of the Walgreens family and other large companies. Carlos fills listeners in on Walgreens efforts to support expectant mothers with vitamins in key areas in America and expansion of DEI programs and initiatives to the UK in 2022. For more information on Carlos Cubia, the Walgreens Boots Alliance programs including the recent diversity report go to https://www.walgreensbootsalliance.com/ and to connect, join and support the message and mission of Chicago MSDC go to https://www.chicagomsdc.org/
