BuyDiverse with w3r President and CEO, Eric Hardy

In this w3r presented episode of the #BuyDiverse Podcast, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams is joined by Eric Hardy of w3r Consulting. Hear as Eric shares his career and journey in leadership at w3r as well as efforts to support and promote diversity in business. Listen as Eric talks about the growth of W3r over the years, the elements and philosophies that set this company apart and excitement about being a valued part of the Chicago business “ecosystem”. Hear how he and w3r are looking to create and strengthen relationships in the market and within CMSDC. For more information on w3r, President and CEO Eric Hardy and the team, be sure to check out www.w3r.com
