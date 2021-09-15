#BuyDiverse with w3r President and CEO, Eric Hardy

In this w3r presented episode of the #BuyDiverse Podcast, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams is joined by Eric Hardy of w3r Consulting. Hear as Eric shares his career and journey in leadership at w3r as well as efforts to support and promote diversity in business. Listen as Eric talks about the growth of W3r over the years, the elements and philosophies that set this company apart and excitement about being a valued part of the Chicago business “ecosystem”.  Hear how he and w3r are looking to create and strengthen relationships in the market and within CMSDC. For more information on w3r, President and CEO Eric Hardy and the team, be sure to check out www.w3r.com

BuyDiverse Podcast is powered by The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council. CMSDC connects Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American-owned businesses with corporations and government municipalities that seek to diversify their services and intentionally support them. (Click for more.)

