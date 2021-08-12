BuyDiverse with Emilia DiMenco of the Women’s Business Development Center and CMSDC Golf Outing!

Emilia DiMenco, President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Center

In this episode of #BuyDiverse, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams is joined by Emilia DiMenco, President and CEO of the Women’s Business Development Center. Hear as Emilia shares the importance of the partnership and longstanding collaboration with Chicago MSDC and ways the organizations work closely together over the years. Listen as Emilia talks about lessons learned through the pandemic and how a spotlight was shown on both issues and solutions as WBDC continues its efforts to empower, educate and support its clients and the community as a whole. For more information and to engage with Emilia and her organization go to www.WBDC.org

In the second part of this episode and the “Chicago MSDC Minute” Vince shares the excitement for this year’s Golf Outing happening August 16th. Listen as Vince shares the inspiration, and impact of the event as well as ways to participate and support. For more information go to http://www.chicagomsdc.org/