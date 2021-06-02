BuyDiverse talks with the Illinois Tollway’s Terry Miller and Jerome’ Holston of the LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Terry Miller of the Illinois Tollway

In this episode of #BuyDiverse, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams first talks with Terry Miller, Chief of Diversity & Strategic Development for the Illinois Tollway. Terry shares programs and policies to engage and support small and diverse businesses and make it possible for them to prepare, participate and benefit from contracts with the the Illinois Tollway.

For more information on opportunities and education be sure to check out https://www.illinoistollway.com

Jerome’ Holston of the Illinois LGBT Chamber of Commerce



In the second segment, J. Vincent Williams is joined by LGBT Chamber of Illinois, Executive Director Jerome’ Holston. Hear as Jerome’ fills us in on ways the Chamber is helping to inform and connect member businesses with opportunities and more. Jerome’ talks about events coming up, resources for members and celebration of Pride Month in Illinois this June.

To get connected to support or certify with the chamber go to LGBTCC.com