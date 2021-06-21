#BuyDiverse Talks With Rona Fourte’ of United Airlines and CBOF 54

In this episode of #BuyDiverse, Chicago MSDC President and CEO, J. Vincent Williams is joined by Rona Fourte’, Global Community Engagement and Business Diversity Manager for United Airlines. Hear as Rona shares her role and efforts to engage and support diversity at United Airlines through supplier recruitment and coaching as well as career advocacy in the community for pilots and more. Listen as Vince and Rona preview CBOF 54 and talk about the importance of the event, the opportunities and awareness raised and the long standing support and participation of United Airlines. For more information about the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council and to sign up for CBOF 54 go to http://www.chicagomsdc.org

BuyDiverse Podcast is powered by The Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council. CMSDC connects Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American-owned businesses with corporations and government municipalities that seek to diversify their services and intentionally support them. (Click for more.)
