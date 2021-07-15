BuyDiverse talks with Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President Jaime di Paulo and Uzma Kazmi of PNC Bank

Jaime di Paulo of IHCC

In this episode of the #BuyDiverse program, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams speaks with Jaime di Paulo, President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce about the lessons learned from the pandemic, education and resources available through the Chamber and importance of financial literacy to business success. Hear about programs and opportunities available and ways to connect. For more information and to connect with Jaime and his team at IHCC Go to https://ihccbusiness.net/

Uzma Kazmi of PNC Bank

In the second part of this episode of #BuyDiverse, Vince speaks with PNC Senior Vice President and Business Market Manager, Uzma Kazmi. Hear as Uzma shares PNC Bank’s overall philosophy and commitment to small business and support for diversity and inclusion. Listen as Uzma and Vince talk about new programs and certifications being launched at PNC that will offer additional resources and expanded access to financial support.

For information on the new programs with PNC Bank go to https://www.pnc.com/en/small-business/topics/minority-owned-business.html

ALSO in the “Chicago MSDC Minute” Vince shares details and opportunities for the upcoming golf outing. Details are HERE https://www.chicagomsdc.org



