BuyDiverse Talks With Dave Thomas of the MBDA and Munson Steed of Rolling Out

In this episode of the #BuyDiverse podcast, Chicago MSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams talks with MBDA Project Director Dave Thomas. Hear as Dave shares information about the organization and the unique ways that it supports business diversity through resources and connectivity while working closely with Chicago MSDC.



In the second segment, President and CEO Williams talks with Rolling Out and Steed Media Group’s Munson Steed. Listen as Munson fills listeners in on his inspiration and commitment to create platforms, consultancy and media content to create opportunities, education and entertainment for diverse communities.

For more information on Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council go to http://www.chicagomsdc.org