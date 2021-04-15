BuyDiverse talks to Zones LLC’s Dominic Camden and Kates Security Services’ Dr. Joseph Lee.

#BuyDiverse talks to Dominic Camden of Zones LLC, “the first choice for IT” on how the company shows support and makes an impact, including a partnership where they offer emerging coders a unique opportunity of an education plus a guaranteed interview for a position in the software industry. In addition to the golf banter with ChicagoMSDC President and CEO J. Vincent Williams, Camden also shares another recent company initiative, Zones Women of Technology Charter.

Dominic Camden

The second half of the podcast features Dr. Joseph Lee of Kates Security Services about their security related wraparound services and efforts in the community. They talk specifically about the unique needs and initiatives for security during the pandemic that include job creation and training. Kates Security Services has been in the news in recent months for “Operation Safe Pump” where they assist communities by having a presence in areas with high rates for carjackings and crime in Chicago.