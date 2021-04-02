BuyDiverse talks to Congresswoman Robin Kelly of Illinois and ChicagoMSDC Board Chairman Mark Hands of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

ChicagoMSDC President & CEO J. Vincent Williams chats with Congresswoman Robin Kelly about her new role as Chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Illinois and being the first Black woman elected to that position. They also talk about the Congresswoman’s legislation against the use of assault weapons, her experience at the Capitol during the recent Insurrection and other topics in Congress. Additionally, the Congresswoman talks about small businesses and her connection to entrepreneurship.

In the second half of this episode of #BuyDiverse, Vince chats with ChicagoMSDC Board Chairman Mark Hands. Longtime supporter of the Council and minority businesses, Mark is the Director of Supplier Diversity, and Associate Office of Minority and Women Inclusion (OMWI) Director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. In his role at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, Mark helps Business Units source quality minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBE) suppliers to meet the Bank’s operational needs and collaborate with key advocacy groups to provide technical assistance to M/WBE suppliers. As Associate OMWI Director, Mark assists and represents the OMWI Director in planning, directing, coordinating and evaluating the OMWI program functions and initiatives throughout the Bank and the Federal Reserve System.