BuyDiverse Speaks With Keith Wyche of Walmart and Gita Mirchandani of Gita PR

In this episode of the #BuyDiverse podcast powered by the Chicago MSDC on WGN Radio, President and CEO J. Vincent Williams first talks with Keith Wyche, VP Community Engagement and Support for Walmart about his journey and success as a leader, executive and also an acclaimed author. Hear as Keith shares the ways that Walmart is engaging the community as well as its customers and working to provide opportunities for diverse partnerships and participation in new stores, new ideas and new initiatives. For more information on working with Walmart and learning more go to Walmart.com

Walmart VP of Community Engagement and Support, Keith Wyche

In the next segment Vince’s guest is Gita Mirchandani of Gita PR. Hear as Gita shares the story of her start in marketing and public relations, her passion for doing “good things” in both life and business and her commitment to success while supporting and promoting diversity in the workplace. Listen as Gita talks about the importance of being both a woman and leader and how culture and karma help her and the team at Gita PR be the best they can be.

For more information on Gita PR, its clients, team and offices in the U.S and Mumbai, be sure to visit the website below and follow Gita PR on various social media platforms.

Website: www.gitapr.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/teamgitapr/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/GitaPRFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/teamgitapr

Gita Mirchandani of Gita PR