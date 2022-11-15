Blenner Law Group Principal Attorney Walter Blenner provides guidance on next steps for lottery winners.

Greenberg Glusker Bankruptcy, Reorganization & Capital Recovery Chair Brian Davidoff joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with the FTX bankruptcy.

Fearless Legal Services Managing Attorney Rachell Horbenko joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Netflix series “The Watcher” and various real estate disclosure laws and liability issues in Illinois.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Sodoro Law Group Managing Partner Patrick Sodoro and sports attorney, college athlete advocate, podcast host and legal analyst Maddie Salamone to discuss the latest with “Rust” lawsuits, the Lion King interpreter, Vogue vs. Drake, BigLaw layoffs, Thanksgiving lawsuits, and much more.