WGN TV’s Ray Cortopassi and WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow at SunriseWALKS Chicago on Sunday, October 30. (Ray Cortopassi / WGN-TV)

WGN-TV’s Ray Cortopassi and WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow helped kick-off the SunriseWALKS Chicago on Sunday, October 30 at the Lake County JCC in Lake Zurich.

In the summer of 2023, Jewish Community Centers Chicago and Sunrise Association will bring the first Sunrise Day Camp to the Chicago area. This new Sunrise Day Camp is the first in the Midwest.

The full-day eight-week summer camp is designed for children in treatment for cancer and their siblings free of charge.

Ray joined Dean Richards Sunday morning from the walk to discuss the walk and the mission of the camp. Learn more at jccchicago.org/sunrise.

WGN Radio and WGN-TV parent company Nexstar is a supporter of the Sunrise Day Camp.

The Lake County JCC In Lake Zurich will be the location of the first Sunrise Day Camp in the Midwest, coming summer 2023.

