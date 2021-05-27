WGN to air ‘Bob Sirott’s Summer Record Collection’ on May 29 at 7pm

Hosted and curated by Sirott, the show airs on Saturday, May 29 from 7pm to 9pm

WGN Radio will air “Bob Sirott’s Summer Record Collection” on Saturday, May 29, 7pm to 9pm.

The two-hour special, hosted and curated by Bob Sirott, will feature songs with a summer theme. Spanning the decades back to the 1960s, the selections will be Top 40 hits, including records not recently heard on Chicago radio. “Suddenly Last Summer” by The Motels, “Summer of ’69” by Bryan Adams, and “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina and The Waves are a sampling of the records to be played.

“If you listen on WGNRadio.com, it’ll sound better than FM. With apologies to John Records Landecker, my middle name is ‘Streaming,'” said Bob Sirott.

Sirott can also be heard hosting weekday morning drive, 5am to 9am, on WGN Radio.