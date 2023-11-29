Sara Tieman, WGN Radio’s promotion manager (and station bookworm), traveled to Morocco in November with her husband John to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.

Sara and John were part of a small group trip that drove over 1,000 miles in a circle around the middle of the North African country. Places visited included Rabat, the Berber-Roman city of Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fes and its historic medina, the Sahara Desert, Atlas Mountains, Ourika Valley, Marrakesh, Essaouira on the Atlantic Coast and Casablanca.

Here are some of the highlights of their trip:

Touring Rabat and the Hassan Tower, an incomplete mosque circa the 12th century. (S. Tieman)

The bookseller of Rabat. His shop is 5×5 with books displayed outside too. He’s been in the same location for more than 45 years. (S. Tieman)

Exploring the Berber-Roman city of Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (S. Tieman)

Mosaics uncovered in Volubilis (S. Tieman)

Drinking the traditional mint tea served in Morocco. We liked it best when it had the fresh mint leaves. Moroccans drink it sweetened with sugar. (S. Tieman)

The beautiful riad where we stayed in Fes. It was a jewel box and took your breath away with its beauty. (S. Tieman)

Fes-born Momo guided us through the medina, the oldest in the world with over 9,000 tiny streets. No cars are allowed within it (there isn’t the space). All of Fes is a UNESCO World Heritage site and a living museum. (S. Tieman)

Walking inside the Fes medina.

Overlooking the tanneries in Fes – this photo spares you the strong smells! (S. Tieman)

Couscous is the traditional Friday meal. (S. Tieman)

Cats are everywhere in Morocco – the medina, the desert, the city, the airport. (S. Tieman)

Barbary macaque, native to the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. (S. Tieman)

Todgha Gorge in the High Atlas Mountains (S. Tieman)

Learning about fossils found in the Sahara Desert (S. Tieman)

Sara eating local bread in Erfoud (S. Tieman)

Our hotel kasbah in the desert which has been a location for several films, including “John Wick”. (S. Tieman)

Off-roading in the Sahara Desert (S. Tieman)

Our host in the tent (he speaks nine languages) puts on John’s turban. (S. Tieman)

Camel ride at sunset (S. Tieman)

In the Sahara Desert (S. Tieman)

Glamping in the Sahara Desert at the bottom of the Erg Chebbi dunes. (S Tieman)

Atlas Film Studios in Ouarzazate. Films and TV shows made here include “Gladiator”, “Babel”, “The Mummy”, and “Game of Thrones.” (S. Tieman)

With our amazing guide Aazeddine. The ksar of Ait Benhaddou, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is in the background. (S. Tieman)

In the Atlas Mountains blown by the strong chergui winds. (S. Tieman)

Eating a home cooked meal in Marrakesh (S. Tieman)

Jemaa el-Fnna in Marrakesh, the heart of the medina (S. Tieman)

Local woman in the Ourika Valley who invited us into her adobe home for a traditional tea service (S. Tieman)

Our guide Aazeddine helps to fix a bike. (S. Tieman)

It’s common to see mules and horses in the villages and medinas. (S. Tieman)

Inside the souk in Marrakesh (S. Tieman)

Spices in the souk (S. Tieman)

Souvenirs outside the Majorelle Gardens in Marrakesh (S. Tieman)

View of a Moroccan village (S. Tieman)

Women demonstrate the making of argan oil (S. Tieman)

Looking at the Atlantic from Essaouira at sunset (S. Tieman)

Sara and John on the beach at Essaouira, celebrating 20 years of marriage. (S. Tieman)

Gnawa music performance in Essaouira (S. Tieman)

Hassan II Mosque in Casablanca built over the Atlantic Ocean. Non-Muslims are invited to tour this mosque, built in six years with workers in day and night shifts. (S. Tieman)