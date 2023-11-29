Sara Tieman, WGN Radio’s promotion manager (and station bookworm), traveled to Morocco in November with her husband John to celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.
Sara and John were part of a small group trip that drove over 1,000 miles in a circle around the middle of the North African country. Places visited included Rabat, the Berber-Roman city of Volubilis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fes and its historic medina, the Sahara Desert, Atlas Mountains, Ourika Valley, Marrakesh, Essaouira on the Atlantic Coast and Casablanca.
Here are some of the highlights of their trip: