WGN Radio’s Joe Brand will continue as the host of Chicago Blackhawks pre-game, intermission and post-game shows as well as the weekly “Blackhawks Live” show during the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Joe Brand, a native of Oak Lawn, has been in this role since the 2021-22 season and has covered the Blackhawks beat since 2016. He has reported for the broadcast team and co-hosted several podcasts that originated from the WGN Radio studios. Since joining WGN Radio in 2013, Joe Brand has been a producer, reporter, anchor, and host. WGN Radio broadcasts Chicago Blackhawks hockey beginning with preseason on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:30pm. The full 82-game season begins on October 12.