It’s that time of the year! When houses, neighborhoods and storefronts are all decorated. When peppermint mochas becomes a top seller at most coffee shops. When cars on the interstate sport Rudolph’s red nose and reindeer antlers. When ugly sweaters, cozy socks, and knit pom pom beanies become normal attire. And the most Googled thing in our browsers is “Where do I stream (insert holiday movie here).”

To help get you in the spirit, our WGN Radio teammates shared their 5 Favorite Holiday Movies. Some shared their thoughts to help explain their choices. And some went above and beyond the assignment by listing more than their 5 favorites *cough* JOHN WILLIAMS *cough*.

John Williams

1 – Diner

2 – White Christmas

3 – Elf

4 – It’s a Wonderful Life

5 – Grinch

(With Jim Carrey. Yes, I said it. Fight me.)

6 – The Holiday

7 – A Christmas Story

(That is my big five-en) < – Rules don’t apply to King John.

Steve Bertrand

1 – Love Actually

2 – The Snowman

3 – Spirited

4 – Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence

5 – A Midnight Clear (1992)

Dave Eanet

1. Elf

(Actually 1-through-5 on my list, but I’ll throw in some others)

2. National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

3. Die Hard

4 – Miracle on 34th Street

(Because growing up, my house was on 34th St)

5 – Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol

(I guarantee you nobody else has this on their list) < – Dave was right.

Lauren Lapka

1 – The Muppet Christmas Carol

2 – Home Alone

3 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4 – Die Hard

5 – Elf

Steve Grzanich

1 – The Santa Clause (and all the sequels)

2 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

3 – Elf

4 – It’s a Wonderful Life

5 – A Christmas Story

Bob Kessler

1 – Bad Santa

(Yes, it’s irreverent and even vulgar in places. But, it really does get to the heart of the meaning of the holiday (family is where you find it) and the downsides of excessive materialism.)

2 – Gremlins

(Set during the Holidays, it’s hilarious and madcap. People worry about excessive violence in content aimed at kids. I was 11 when I saw it and turned out fine!)

3 – ‘Elf

(A contemporary classic through and through!)

4 – The Godfather

(This is a bit of a stretch but it does have a lot of Christmas scenes in the 1st act.)

5 – Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

(This actually is NOT a stretch! Peter Hartlaub with the San Francisco Chronicle writes, ‘Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home” has absolutely no mention of Christmas at any point in its run time, but it still encapsulates the holiday spirit.’ I watched it one Christmas and the comedic approach to sci-fi adventure and celebration of friendship makes it work for the Holidays.)

David Plier

1 – It’s a Wonderful Life

2 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

3 – Elf

4 – Home Alone

5 – Scrooged

David’s HONORABLE MENTIONS: Christmas in Connecticut & A Christmas Story

Kevin Powell

1 – A Christmas Story

2 – Home Alone

3 – Christmas Vacation

4 – It’s A Wonderful Life

5 – Gremlins

Mary VandeVelde

1 – Love Actually

2 – Christmas Story

3 – The Santa Claus

4 – It’s a Wonderful Life

5 – Charlie Brown Christmas

Steve Alexander

1. Love Actually

(Actually, if they edited out the faux porn scenes, it would be family friendly (9+) and a better film.)

2 – Home Alone.

3 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(Clark rules.)

4 – Elf

5 – It’s a Wonderful Life

Jon Hansen

1 – A Christmas Carol

(1951 version with Alastair Sim)

2 – Christmas Vacation

3 – Nightmare Before Christmas

4 – The Santa Clause

5 – Love Actually

Joe Brand

1 – Elf

2 – Christmas Vacation

3 – Jingle All The Way

4 – The Santa Clause

5 – A year without a Santa Claus

Andy Masur

1 – Die Hard

2 – Trading Places

3 – Christmas Vacation

4 – Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer

5 – Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Kevin Wells

1 – Elf

2 – It’s A Wonderful Life

3 – Deck the Halls

4 – Christmas Vacation

5 – A Year Without a Santa Claus

Steve Ruxton

1- It’s A Wonderful Life

(The gold standard. Have tissues ready.)

2 – White Christmas

(My wife and I stayed at the Biltmore in Phoenix. They told us Irving Berlin wrote the title song sitting by one of the pools there)

3 – My niece’s 5th grade Christmas play

(Not really a movie, but a video of my niece playing a Christmas tree. She killed it!)

4 – Elf

(Zooey Deschanel’s version of “Baby It’s Cold Outside” is the best.)

5 – The Family Stone

(Not a great score on Rotten Tomatoes but we like it.)

Ron Brown

1 – A Tree Grows in Brooklyn

(While not technically about Christmas, the Christmas scenes near the end are heartwarming.)

2 – The Holdovers

(Currently in theaters and destined to become a classic.)

3 – A Christmas Story

(Through the eyes of a child)

4 – Elf

(Will Ferrell has never been better)

5 – Holiday Inn

(Old school, contains White Christmas)

Dave Schwan

1 – It’s A Wonderful Life

2 – A Christmas Carol

(1938 version starring Reginald Owen as Scrooge)

3 – A Christmas Carol

(1951 version starring Alastair Sim as Scrooge)

4 – A Christmas Story

5 – Holiday Inn

Ryan Burrow

1 – Home Alone

2 – Elf

3 – 8-bit Christmas

4 – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

5 – A Christmas Story

Brian Althimer

1 – Bad Santa

2 – Lethal Weapon

(YES, IT’S MORE OF A CHRISTMAS MOVIE THAN DIE HARD)

3 – Die Hard

4 – Krampus

5 – Home Alone

Michael Piff

1 – The Muppet Christmas Carol

(You can have your Alastair Sim. Give me Michael Caine…and Kermit Thee Frog)

2 – It’s A Wonderful Life

(Objectively one of the greatest movies of all-time, and not just for Christmas)

3 – Elf

(I’ve already watched it 3 times this year, and it’s still November.)

4 – Spirited

(A new tradition for my wife and I. GOOD AFTERNOON!)

5 – 8-Bit Christmas

(If you were a kid in the 80’s and 90’s and grew up in the greater Chicagoland, this movie is for you. And you can’t tell me there’s another holiday movie out that references Hawk Harrelson, Denis Savard, DuPage County and bad drivers on the Eisenhower Expressway.)

Michael’s HONORABLE MENTIONS: Die Hard, The Grinch (with Benedict Cumberbatch), A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the 1987 Claymation Christmas Special.

Notably missing from this list is WGN Radio morning host Bob Sirott, but he did have a very good idea to follow up this piece with a separate “5 Favorite Holiday TV Episodes” list. Stay tuned for it on wgnradio.com.