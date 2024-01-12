Awards season is in full swing, and this is an especially exciting weekend for television lovers. With the Critics Choice Awards (Sunday on the CW) and the Emmys, your favorite TV actors, actresses and shows will be recognized for just how great they are.

To get ready, or just to give you some recommendations while you’re snowed in this weekend, our team at WGN Radio listed their 5 favorite TV shows that are currently running or aired in the last year!

Dave Eanet

(Sports Director and Voice of Northwestern Wildcat Football & Basketball)

Succession

Yellowstone (same show, with horses)

The Morning Show

Hard Knocks (the in-season version)

Lincoln Lawyer

Dave Plier

(Host of The Dave Plier Show and On The Map)

The Morning Show

Yellowstone

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jon Hansen

(Host of Your Money Matters and Let’s Get Legal, and Your Hometown correspondent)

Succession

The Crown

The Last Of Us

Only Murders In The Building

Barry

Mary Van De Velde

(Traffic Anchor)

Survivor

The Crown

The Bear

Fargo

So Help Me Todd

Andy Masur

(Sports Anchor)

GN Sports

Ted Lasso

The Morning Show

Lupin

Wicked Tuna

Steve Alexander

(Business of Food Reporter)

Annika

Slow Horses

The Bear

All Creatures Great and Small

Finding Your Roots

Ron Brown

(Newsroom Anchor)

Only Murders in the Building

Fargo

The Bear

The Curse

Poker Face

Iridian Fierro

(Producer of Your Money Matters and resident pro wrestling expert)

The Last of Us

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

9-1-1

Lone Star

Found

Brian Althimer

(Producer of the Lisa Dent Show and podcast host of The Brian Althimer Show)

Special Ops: Lioness

Gen V

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Reacher

Fall of the House of Usher

Breandan Rook

(Producer of the John Landecker Show)

Only Murders in the Building

Reacher

Poker Face

The Bear

Futurama

Hayley Boyd

(Producer of The Bob Sirott Show)

Judge Judy

Barry

The Simpsons

Better Call Saul

The Last of Us

Ben Anderson

(Producer for The Dave Plier Show, Home Sweet Home Chicago, The Workers’ Mic, and Blackhawks hockey)

Reacher

The Continental

Special Ops: Lioness

Echo

Reacher (it’s that good)

Michael Piff

(Sr. Digital Strategist and Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast co-host)

The Last of Us

The Bear

Abbott Elementary

Shrinking

Fargo

We also highly recommend tuning in for the fantastic programming of our Nexstar TV friends at WGN-TV, NewsNation AntennaTV, RewindTV and The CW! Here are some favorites submitted by our staff:

Bob Sirott (Morning Show Host) – Johnny Carson on AntennaTV

John Williams (Midday Host) – I Dream of Jeannie on AntennaTV

Lisa Dent (Afternoon Host) – Friends on WGN-TV

Dave Marzullo (Web Producer) – NewsRadio on RewindTV