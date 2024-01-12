Awards season is in full swing, and this is an especially exciting weekend for television lovers. With the Critics Choice Awards (Sunday on the CW) and the Emmys, your favorite TV actors, actresses and shows will be recognized for just how great they are.
To get ready, or just to give you some recommendations while you’re snowed in this weekend, our team at WGN Radio listed their 5 favorite TV shows that are currently running or aired in the last year!
Dave Eanet
(Sports Director and Voice of Northwestern Wildcat Football & Basketball)
- Succession
- Yellowstone (same show, with horses)
- The Morning Show
- Hard Knocks (the in-season version)
- Lincoln Lawyer
Dave Plier
(Host of The Dave Plier Show and On The Map)
- The Morning Show
- Yellowstone
- The Bear
- Only Murders in the Building
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
Jon Hansen
(Host of Your Money Matters and Let’s Get Legal, and Your Hometown correspondent)
- Succession
- The Crown
- The Last Of Us
- Only Murders In The Building
- Barry
Mary Van De Velde
(Traffic Anchor)
- Survivor
- The Crown
- The Bear
- Fargo
- So Help Me Todd
Andy Masur
(Sports Anchor)
- GN Sports
- Ted Lasso
- The Morning Show
- Lupin
- Wicked Tuna
Steve Alexander
(Business of Food Reporter)
- Annika
- Slow Horses
- The Bear
- All Creatures Great and Small
- Finding Your Roots
Ron Brown
(Newsroom Anchor)
- Only Murders in the Building
- Fargo
- The Bear
- The Curse
- Poker Face
Iridian Fierro
(Producer of Your Money Matters and resident pro wrestling expert)
- The Last of Us
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- 9-1-1
- Lone Star
- Found
Brian Althimer
(Producer of the Lisa Dent Show and podcast host of The Brian Althimer Show)
- Special Ops: Lioness
- Gen V
- Lawmen: Bass Reeves
- Reacher
- Fall of the House of Usher
Breandan Rook
(Producer of the John Landecker Show)
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reacher
- Poker Face
- The Bear
- Futurama
Hayley Boyd
(Producer of The Bob Sirott Show)
- Judge Judy
- Barry
- The Simpsons
- Better Call Saul
- The Last of Us
Ben Anderson
(Producer for The Dave Plier Show, Home Sweet Home Chicago, The Workers’ Mic, and Blackhawks hockey)
- Reacher
- The Continental
- Special Ops: Lioness
- Echo
- Reacher (it’s that good)
Michael Piff
(Sr. Digital Strategist and Chicago’s Very Own Eats podcast co-host)
- The Last of Us
- The Bear
- Abbott Elementary
- Shrinking
- Fargo
We also highly recommend tuning in for the fantastic programming of our Nexstar TV friends at WGN-TV, NewsNation AntennaTV, RewindTV and The CW! Here are some favorites submitted by our staff:
Bob Sirott (Morning Show Host) – Johnny Carson on AntennaTV
John Williams (Midday Host) – I Dream of Jeannie on AntennaTV
Lisa Dent (Afternoon Host) – Friends on WGN-TV
Dave Marzullo (Web Producer) – NewsRadio on RewindTV