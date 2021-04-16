WGN Radio to broadcast Kentucky Derby and Indianapolis 500 in May

WGN Radio announced that it will broadcast two great sporting traditions in May: the 147th Kentucky Derby and the 105th Indianapolis 500.

The Kentucky Derby will air Saturday, May 1 from 4pm to 6:30pm. The scheduled post time for the actual race, dubbed “The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports,” is 5:57pm CT. The broadcast of pre- and post-race coverage will include interviews, analysis, and predictions, as well as trophy presentations.

The broadcast of the Indianapolis 500, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” covers all of the racing action live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will include both qualifying and the Indy 500. The schedule of the Indy 500 live coverage is as follows:

Saturday, May 22: 4pm – 6pm (Qualifying)

Sunday, May 23: 12:30pm – 2:30pm (Qualifying)

Sunday, May 30: 11am – 4pm (Indianapolis 500)