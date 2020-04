This weekend, WGN Radio will broadcast Holy Saturday Easter Vigil and Sunday Easter Mass for Catholics unable to celebrate Holy Week in public due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with the Archdiocese of Chicago, WGN Radio will air Easter Vigil on Saturday, April 11 at 10pm and Easter Mass on Sunday, April 12 at 9am.

Both masses will originate from Holy Name Cathedral and can be heard on AM 720, wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio app and through smart speakers by saying “play WGN Radio.”