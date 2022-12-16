Beginning January 1, “The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier” expands and moves to a new time

WGN Radio will air special holiday programming over Christmas and New Year’s, with shows hosted by Dave Plier, Carl Amari, and Bob Sirott.

It all begins on Christmas Eve starting with “A Swingin’ Christmas with Dave Plier”, airing 5pm to 7pm on December 24. Dave Plier will play and share the stories behind seasonal music favorites from Andy Williams, Ray Conniff, Johnny Mathis, Percy Faith & His Orchestra, and more. Hear from special guests Johnny Mathis, Deana Martin on her father Dean, and Donny Osmond on the legacy of Andy Williams.

The leads into 26-hours of “WGN Radio Christmas Theatre with Carl Amari”, starting Saturday, December 24 at 7pm through Sunday, December 25 at 10pm. Host Carl Amari, who has spent decades licensing and preserving classic radio broadcasts from the 1930s through 1950s, has curated half-hour holiday-themed selections from old-time radio programs including Miracle on 34th Street, A Christmas Carol, Fibber McGee & Molly, The Burns & Allen Show, Gunsmoke, Suspense, Our Miss Brooks, The Great Gildersleeve, Sherlock Holmes, Nero Wolfe, and more starring Hollywood legends Lucille Ball, James Stewart, Robert Young, Greer Garson, Jimmy Durante, Natalie Wood, and others.

“WGN Radio Christmas Theatre with Carl Amari” will pause on Sunday morning for “The Lutheran Hour” and a Christmas special broadcast, airing December 24 from 6am to 7:30am. “WGN Radio Christmas Theatre with Carl Amari” will resume at 7:30am and continue until 10pm Christmas Day.

On New Year’s Eve, Bob Sirott revisits morning show interviews with musicians and singer-songwriters from 2022 featuring Graham Nash, Tommy James, Mike Love, Smokey Robinson, Peter Asher, Dion DiMucci, and more. “Bob Sirott’s Musicpeople Memories” airs Saturday, December 31 from 9pm to midnight.

New Year’s Day will also mark a new time and expansion for “The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier”. Beginning Sunday, January 1, the show will air Sundays, 2am to 5am.

Schedule:

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) – Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day)

6am – 10am*: “Christmas Eve Morning with Dave Plier” includes Cardinal Blase Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, Chicago’s very own Bob Newhart and more

*HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini will return Saturday, December 31



10am – 11am: Let’s Get Legal with Jon Hansen

11am – Noon: Hamp & O’B Pregame Show

Noon – 3pm: Home Sweet Home Chicago with David Hochberg: Remembering Joe Hogel

3pm – 5pm: Hamp & O’B Postgame Show

5pm – 7pm: “A Swingin’ Christmas with Dave Plier”

Hear the stories behind holiday favorites from Andy Williams, Ray Conniff, Johnny Mathis, Percy Faith & His Orchestra, and more. Dave is joined by special guests Johnny Mathis, Deana Martin, and Donny Osmond.

7pm through 6am December 25: “WGN Radio Christmas Theatre with Carl Amari”

Half-hour holiday-themed selections from old-time radio programs curated by Carl Amari

December 25, 6am – 7:30am: The Lutheran Hour and The Lutheran Hour Christmas Special

December 25, 7:30am – 10pm: “WGN Radio Christmas Theatre with Carl Amari”

Saturday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve) – Sunday, January 1 (New Year’s Day)

9pm – Midnight: “Bob Sirott’s Musicpeople Memories”

Bob Sirott revisits morning show interviews with musicians and singer-songwriters from 2022, including Graham Nash, Tommy James, Mike Love, Peter Asher, and more

January 1, Midnight – 2am: “Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversations of the Year”

Dave Plier looks back at his favorite conversations of the past year including with Radio Hall of Famers Garry Meier, John Landecker and Tommy Edwards, actors Lecy Goranson (“The Conners”), David Eigenberg and Chris Stolte (“Chicago Fire”), Gary Sinise, Henry Winkler, David Arquette, Valerie Bertinelli, and more.

January 1, 2am – 5am: “The Sinatra Hours with Dave Plier”







