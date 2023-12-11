Dusty Rhodes Christmas Specials will air on WGN Radio for the first time and will be presented commercial-free from 6 pm Christmas Eve through 10 pm Christmas Day

WGN Radio today announced that the traditional Dusty Rhodes Christmas Specials will be heard on the station for the first time, starting December 23 at 11 pm through December 25 at 10 pm. The specials will be presented commercial-free from 6 pm Christmas Eve through 10 pm Christmas Day.

The Dusty Rhodes programs began with a Christmas Eve show in 1961 on WSAI in Cincinnati and quickly became a holiday tradition there. Over the years, it expanded to 36 hours and went national in 1995, airing on over 100 radio stations coast-to-coast.

“The presentation is based on the traditional Christmas celebration to accompany families as they travel to visit relatives, go to church services, open presents and enjoy holiday parties,” said longtime Cincinnati radio personality Mr. Dusty Rhodes. “I’m delighted to bring the programs to WGN Radio, one of America’s great radio stations,” added Mr. Rhodes.

The following is the schedule for the Dusty Rhodes Christmas Specials:

Saturday, December 23

11 pm – 5 am: “Christmas Through the Years,” an historical review tracking holiday hits starting with “Winter Wonderland” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” from 1934 through the 20th century.

Sunday, December 24

9 am – 2 pm: “Christmas Countdown,” a survey of the biggest holiday hits from #50 to #1

8 pm – 12 am: “Christmas Eve Special” tracks Santa’s annual trip along with the best-loved Christmas songs and stories (commercial-free)

Monday, December 25

12 am – 2 am: “A Festival of Carols” (commercial-free)

2 am – 10 am: Christmas Day program of beloved holiday music and traditions (commercial-free)

10 am – 6 pm: Christmas Day encore presentation (commercial-free)

6 pm – 10 pm: “Christmas Through the Years” encore presentation (commercial-free)

Visit www.wgnradio.com/upcoming for the upcoming programming schedule.