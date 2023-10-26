WGN Radio won in five categories at the 2023 Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) Silver Dome Awards, including two honors for the WGN Radio newsroom and its coverage of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting in 2022. The awards, which recognize the “best of the best” in Illinois broadcasting were announced on October 24 at a reception in Bloomington-Normal.
“These awards from the IBA serve as a compelling testament to our station’s ability to provide vital information to our local community during critical times,” said WGN Radio vice president and general manager Mary Sandberg Boyle. “The collaboration between Channel 9, NewsNation, and our own newsroom proves the strength of our combined resources, ensuring that we remain a trusted source of news for Chicagoland.”
WGN Radio received the following Silver Dome Awards:
- Best Continuing Coverage – “Highland Park Fourth of July Shooting” | Credit: WGN Radio
- Best Hard News Story – “The latest from Highland Park following the Fourth of July parade shooting” | Credit: Ryan Burrow, John Williams
- Best Radio Personality – John Williams | Credit: John Williams, Pete Zimmerman
- Best Radio Series or Documentary – “Ukraine-Russia War: Russia launches an attack on Lviv” (11/15/2022) | Credit: Bob Sirott, Joseph Lindsley, Joe Romano, Hayley Boyd
- Best Sportscaster – Dave Eanet | Credit: Dave Eanet