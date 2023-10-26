Awards include two for the WGN Radio newsroom and their coverage of the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July shooting

WGN Radio won in five categories at the 2023 Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) Silver Dome Awards, including two honors for the WGN Radio newsroom and its coverage of the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting in 2022. The awards, which recognize the “best of the best” in Illinois broadcasting were announced on October 24 at a reception in Bloomington-Normal.

“These awards from the IBA serve as a compelling testament to our station’s ability to provide vital information to our local community during critical times,” said WGN Radio vice president and general manager Mary Sandberg Boyle. “The collaboration between Channel 9, NewsNation, and our own newsroom proves the strength of our combined resources, ensuring that we remain a trusted source of news for Chicagoland.”

WGN Radio received the following Silver Dome Awards:

Best Continuing Coverage – “Highland Park Fourth of July Shooting” | Credit: WGN Radio

Best Hard News Story – “The latest from Highland Park following the Fourth of July parade shooting” | Credit: Ryan Burrow, John Williams

Best Radio Personality – John Williams | Credit: John Williams, Pete Zimmerman

Best Radio Series or Documentary – “Ukraine-Russia War: Russia launches an attack on Lviv” (11/15/2022) | Credit: Bob Sirott, Joseph Lindsley, Joe Romano, Hayley Boyd

Best Sportscaster – Dave Eanet | Credit: Dave Eanet

WGN Radio wins five Silver Dome Awards from the Illinois Broadcasters Association in the following categories: Best Continuing Coverage, Best Hard News Story, Best Radio Personality, Best Radio Series or Documentary, and Best Sportscaster. (WGN Radio/M. Piff)

WGN Radio’s news director with the two awards the newsroom won from covering the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July shooting. (WGN Radio/M. Piff)

Best Radio Personality: John Williams (WGN Radio/M. Piff)

Bob Sirott along with Ukraine-based journalist Joseph Lindsley received their award for “Best Radio Series or Documentary” for their November 15, 2022 conversation “Russia launches an attack on Lviv.” (WGN Radio/M. Piff)

Best Sportscaster: Dave Eanet (WGN Radio/M. Piff)