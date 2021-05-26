WGN Radio originates show from Indianapolis Motor Speedway with host Dane Neal, broadcasts Indianapolis 500 on May 30

Dane Neal broadcasts live from the Speedway 6:30-10am, followed by Indy 500 coverage beginning at 10am on Sunday, May 30

WGN Radio host and contributor Dane Neal will broadcast live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 30 from 6:30am to 10am. Following Neal’s show, WGN Radio will air the 105th Indianapolis 500, including extended pre-race coverage, beginning at 10am.

“We welcome Dane Neal and WGN back home to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th Running of the Indy 500 for a live pre-race show followed by the live race broadcast,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “Chicago’s Very Own has such a rich tradition with the ‘500’ and the Speedway, as it was a broadcast pioneer by starting its coverage of the race nearly 100 years ago.”

Dane Neal’s show will feature interviews with legends Mario Andretti, Bobby Rahal, and many others. Drivers in this year’s race are also scheduled to join, including defending 500 winner Takuma Sato, IndyCar Series Champion and pole sitter Scott Dixon, and three-time winner Helio Castroneves going for history and his fourth 500.

“WGN Radio made history being the first radio station of note to broadcast the Indy 500, and we are excited to bring the magic and magnitude that is the Indianapolis 500, the greatest spectacle in sports, back to WGN Radio,” said Dane Neal.

WGN Radio’s roots with racing can be traced back to 1924 when the station aired what was then known as the Memorial Day 500 automobile race for the first time. A. W. (Sen) Kaney was the WGN announcer during the seven-hour broadcast and racer Barney Oldfield and auto magnate Henry Ford were two of the notable guests.

Dane Neal has interviewed nearly every star and legend of racing in NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA and more while broadcasting from events including the Indy 500, Daytona 500, and races nationwide.