WGN Radio morning drive host Bob Sirott contract extended

WGN Radio has announced a contract extension with morning drive host Bob Sirott. Beginning January 3, Bob Sirott will be heard weekdays from 6am to 10am.

“We are delighted to announce that Chicago’s Very Own Bob Sirott and his uniquely entertaining morning show will continue to be heard on Chicago’s Very Own WGN Radio 720. Bob has been an iconic voice in Chicago since 1973 and we’re fortunate to have his voice and talent as we head into our 100th year and beyond,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Boyle.

“The station calls it work. I call it fun. It’s a forgotten commodity at most radio and TV stations today. But Sean Compton, a true fan of radio, gets it. And who knows, someday I may turn into a morning person,” said Bob Sirott.

Bob Sirott’s acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades at several Chicago radio and television stations. In 2015, Sirott was recognized for his achievements in the media industry and inducted into the Silver Circle by the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Bob Sirott has been WGN Radio’s morning drive host since 2020.

###