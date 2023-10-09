Lisa Dent led Team WGN Radio at the Alzheimer Association’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s held October 7 at Soldier Field. The Walk is the largest fundraiser in the fight to end the disease.
For more information, visit alz.org/illinois.
by: Sara Tieman
Posted:
Updated:
Lisa Dent led Team WGN Radio at the Alzheimer Association’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s held October 7 at Soldier Field. The Walk is the largest fundraiser in the fight to end the disease.
For more information, visit alz.org/illinois.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now