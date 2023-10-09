Lisa Dent led Team WGN Radio at the Alzheimer Association’s 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s held October 7 at Soldier Field. The Walk is the largest fundraiser in the fight to end the disease.

For more information, visit alz.org/illinois.

Lisa Dent and friends outside Soldier Field, the location of the 2023 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chicago (Lisa Dent)

Inside Soldier Field (Lisa Dent)

Lakefront photo op (Lisa Dent)