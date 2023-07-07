WGN Radio is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can set a button for WGN right on your digital dashboard and listen to our stream in your car.
Just download the WGN App in the Apple App Store or Google Play.
If you already have our app, WGN Radio will appear automatically on your dashboard screen.
Use the customization option in either app to move WGN to your first screen.
Here’s how to do it on your iPhone: https://youtu.be/cSrB0uES7wM?t=115
Here’s how to do it on Android: https://youtu.be/LhirsdkumO0
Click the WGN button and listen live or check out our podcasts.
Need help or have a question? Ask us here.