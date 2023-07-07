WGN Radio is now available on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto so you can set a button for WGN right on your digital dashboard and listen to our stream in your car.

Just download the WGN App in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

If you already have our app, WGN Radio will appear automatically on your dashboard screen.

WGN Radio on CarPlay (Lee Harris / WGN Radio) WGN Radio on Android Auto (Lee Harris / WGN Radio)

Use the customization option in either app to move WGN to your first screen.

Here’s how to do it on your iPhone: https://youtu.be/cSrB0uES7wM?t=115

Here’s how to do it on Android: https://youtu.be/LhirsdkumO0

Click the WGN button and listen live or check out our podcasts.

WGN Radio podcasts (Lee Harris / WGN Radio)

Need help or have a question? Ask us here.