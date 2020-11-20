WGN Radio host Lou Manfredini contract extended

“HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini” show expands to 6am – 10am Saturdays

On Friday, Nov. 20, WGN Radio announced a contract extension with host Lou Manfredini through December 31, 2024, as well as an additional hour to the start of his show. Beginning January 2, “HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini” will be heard on Saturdays from 6am to 10am.

“I am humbled and honored to continue my show at WGN Radio,” said Lou Manfredini. “I’m grateful for the listeners that tune in each week – without you, none of us are on the air! The two constants in my life have been my amazing family and WGN Radio, including my talented producer Lindsey Smithwick. I’m happy I get to keep talking with our listeners on Saturday mornings.”

The announcement comes at the conclusion of a year that marked Manfredini’s 25th anniversary on WGN Radio. After writing letters to pitch the idea of a call-in home improvement show, the Chicagoland native got his start as a guest on the Bob Collins Show in 1995. “HouseSmarts Radio with Lou Manfredini” continues to be the #1 Saturday morning radio program in Chicago and offers an entertaining mix of practical, useful, and valuable home improvement advice.

“We are excited to continue the legacy that Lou has built at WGN Radio the past 25 years,” said WGN Radio Vice President and General Manager Mary Sandberg Boyle. “While his media empire looks a lot different now than when he first started here, one thing remains the same: Lou is here to serve the audience. He is patient and kind with every listener, while keeping his genuine sense of humor. He truly is the definition of the ‘helpful hardware man.’”

Lou Manfredini is a regular contributor to NBC’s “Today Show”, WGN-TV’s “Morning News”, and he hosts the nationally syndicated weekly television show “HouseSmarts.”